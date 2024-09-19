Podcast: Andrew Hendrix on Chuck Martin, QB improvement, his ND-Miami path

Notre Dame football has turned the page from a 66-7 beatdown of Purdue and is working to avoid another upset at the hands of a MAC team in Notre Dame Stadium. Former Notre Dame assistant coach Chuck Martin will lead Miami (Ohio) into South Bend for a second time on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC). The Irish won that matchup in 2017 by a 52-17 score, and they wouldn’t complain much about a similar result.

Andrew Hendrix, this week's Inside ND Sports podcast guest, played quarterback for both programs with four seasons at Notre Dame (2010-13) and one at Miami (2014). He discussed his perspective on Notre Dame's start to the season, who he'll be rooting for Saturday, Martin's longevity at Miami, the career of ND offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, balancing patience and running as a quarterback, the future of the MAC, why finishing his career at Miami was the right choice, why he wasn't the right choice early in his ND career and more.

Then Eric Hansen and Tyler James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (20:21).

