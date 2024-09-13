Advertisement
Published Sep 13, 2024
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame football vs. Purdue
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of a road game for No. 18 Notre Dame (1-1) at Purdue (1-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Purdue game is open here.

• Over/Under 170.5 passing yards for Notre Dame

• Over/Under 1.5 sacks allowed by Notre Dame

• Will Notre Dame win in time of possession?

• Over/Under 69.5 rushing yards for Purdue RB Devin Mockobee

• Over/Under 14.5 completions for Purdue QB Hudson Card

