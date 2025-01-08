Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame football vs. PSU

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of No. 7 seed Notre Dame (13-1) playing No. 6 seed Penn State (13-2) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff hosted by the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

• More rushing yards: Notre Dame or Penn State?

• Over/Under 50.5 rushing yards for Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

• Will Penn State TE Tyler Warren catch a touchdown pass?

• Over/Under 185.5 passing yards for Penn State QB Drew Allar

• More sacks: Notre Dame or Penn State?

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Riley Leonard