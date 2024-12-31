Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame football vs. Georgia

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of No. 7 seed Notre Dame (12-1) playing No. 2 seed Georgia (11-2) on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. EST on ESPN in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff for the Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Georgia game is open here.

• Which team will record the first sack?

• Over/Under 12.5 carries for ND RB Jeremiyah Love

• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions? (Tie in catches will be broken by more receiving yards)

• Over/Under 125.5 rushing yards for Georgia

• More passing yards: ND QB Riley Leonard or UGA QB Gunner Stockton?

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Riley Leonard (left) celebrates with Mitchell Evans