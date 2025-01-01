Terrorist attack postpones Notre Dame's CFP/Sugar Bowl date 24 hours

The biggest opportunity in coach Marcus Freeman’s fledgling head coaching career at Notre Dame has been postponed 24 hours, until Thursday night.

The heartache behind the reason for deferring the College Football Playoff/Sugar Bowl matchup between 7 seed ND (12-1) and 2 seed Georgia (11-2) will likely linger indefinitely, as details behind an early Wednesday morning terrorist attack in New Orleans continue to surface.

From a football standpoint, the CFP quarterfinal matchup originally scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:45 EST at the Caesars Superdome will now be played Thursday night with the same start time on ESPN. The winner advances to a Jan. 9 semifinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., against 8 seed Penn State (13-2).

Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley made the official announcement early Wednesday afternoon.

"All parties and all agree that it's in the best in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours," he said.