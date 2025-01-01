Terrorist attack postpones Notre Dame's CFP/Sugar Bowl date 24 hours

The biggest opportunity in coach Marcus Freeman’s fledgling head coaching career at Notre Dame has been postponed 24 hours, until Thursday night.
The heartache behind the reason for deferring the College Football Playoff/Sugar Bowl matchup between 7 seed ND (12-1) and 2 seed Georgia (11-2) will likely linger indefinitely, as details behind an early Wednesday morning terrorist attack in New Orleans continue to surface.
From a football standpoint, the CFP quarterfinal matchup originally scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:45 EST at the Caesars Superdome will now be played Thursday night with the same start time on ESPN. The winner advances to a Jan. 9 semifinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., against 8 seed Penn State (13-2).
Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley made the official announcement early Wednesday afternoon.
"All parties and all agree that it's in the best in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours," he said.
Related Content
► CFP Players to Watch: No. 7 seed Notre Dame vs. No. 2 seed Georgia
► Notre Dame DE Bryce Young's bright future is already starting to arrive
► Has the real Mitch Jeter returned for Notre Dame football?
► Tracing Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's path to winning Dodd Trophy
► Sugar Bowl becomes time to shine for Notre Dame DT Gabriel Rubio
From a bigger-than-football/humanity standpoint, reportedly 10 people were killed and 30 others injured in what the FBI is calling a terrorist assault. From the USA TODAY: “An armed man drove a speeding truck into a New Year's Eve celebration on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early Wednesday..
“The pick-up truck crashed into the crowd at high speed around 3:15 a.m. and within moments the driver started firing on police officers from inside the vehicle,” New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said. Two officers were shot and are now being treated in stable condition.
Police confirmed with USA TODAY that the driver was fatally shot by police. "Perpetrator was shot by NOPD officers and killed," said Karen Boudrie, public relations specialist with New Orleans police.”
More on the news story HERE.
Notre Dame reported all members of the team and its traveling party are accounted for and safe.
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports