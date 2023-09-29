Place Your Bets: Notre Dame football vs. Duke prop bets and predictions
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's road game for No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) at No. 17 Duke (4-0) in Durham, N.C. (7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC).
On this week's list:
• Which team will score first?
• Over/Under 145.5 rushing yards for Duke
• Will Notre Dame commit a turnover?
• Over/Under 55.0% completion rate for Duke QB Riley Leonard
• More rushing yards: ND RB Jeremiyah Love or Leonard
