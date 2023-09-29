News More News
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's road game for No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) at No. 17 Duke (4-0) in Durham, N.C. (7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC).

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their votes prop bet predictions all season long for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for ND-Duke is open here.

On this week's list:

• Which team will score first?

• Over/Under 145.5 rushing yards for Duke

• Will Notre Dame commit a turnover?

• Over/Under 55.0% completion rate for Duke QB Riley Leonard

• More rushing yards: ND RB Jeremiyah Love or Leonard

