Tyler James and Eric Hansen make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's game between No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) and Boston College (3-7) in South Bend (2:30 p.m. EST on NBC).

We want to see if you can do better than them this season, so we're inviting Inside ND Sports subscribers to submit their predictions on The Insider Lounge.

• Over/Under 1.5 touchdown passes for ND QB Drew Pyne

• More catches: Braden Lenzy or Lorenzo Styles?

• Who will win the turnover battle?

• Over/Under 61.5 rushing yards for Boston College

• Over/Under 6.5 catches for BC WR Zay Flowers

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Homepage thumbnail image: Braden Lenzy (left), Jeff Douglas/Inside ND Sports; Zay Flowers (right), AP Photo/Chuck Burton