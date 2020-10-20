Forgive Pitt if it declines to embrace the sneaky upset team label. Or the hat tips for near-topples of Notre Dame. Or the appreciation for the ability to stay in games. Or even the praise for annually picking off a highly ranked team as a heavy underdog. It has gotten a little old. Pitt would actually like to win some of these close calls. Or have its upsets be indicative of the season as a whole instead of a one-off surprise. The 2020 campaign, so far, is a continuation of being “this close.”

Safety Paris Ford and the Pitt defense are stingy once again, but the Panthers are 3-3 despite it. (USA Today Sports)

Pitt is 3-3 and 2-3 in the ACC, with its first two losses coming by one point. The second, a 31-30 loss at Boston College Oct. 10, was sealed by a missed extra point in overtime. It followed a home loss to North Carolina State in which the Wolfpack scored the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds left. The most recent defeat was a 31-19 loss at Miami on Oct. 17. “We can do do-you-think, do-you-think, do-you-think,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We aren’t. If you make a couple plays, you’re this far away from being it. So that’s what I think. I don’t know if I can elaborate on it any more than that. “You’re a few plays away, and we’ve got to win it in the fourth quarter, we’ve got to find a way to finish the darned game.”

There’s the central theme of his six years on the job. Since 2011, no Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team has lost more games by a touchdown or less than Pitt’s 32, per ESPN’s David Hale. Under Narduzzi, Pitt is 19-17 in one-score contests. That’s 51 percent of his games. Pitt is hard to blow out, but doesn’t wax many teams either. “They need to do a better job of closing teams out, putting teams away and pulling away,” Panther-Lair.com publisher Chris Peak said. “But to do that they need to score more and be better on offense. They just haven’t been for a few years now.”

Two of those 32 losses are to undefeated Notre Dame teams in which the Panthers pushed the Irish more than anyone anticipated. They’d like to finish the job this time when they meet again Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Notre Dame’s last loss to Pitt was on the road, 28-21 in 2013. In all likelihood, this upcoming game is Pitt’s best chance to extend its upset streak. In each of the last four seasons, the Panthers have felled a team that won at least 10 games or finished in the top 15 of the final Associated Press poll. The list of victims is impressive. A year-by-year look: • 2019: UCF (10-3, No. 24) • 2018: Syracuse (10-3, No. 15) • 2017: Miami (10-3, No. 13) • 2016: Clemson (national champion), Penn State (11-3, Big Ten champion, No. 7) That’s a résumé fitting of a conference title contender. Except Pitt lost at least five games in each of those seasons, turning the perception of those upsets into adorable “Pitt happens” occurrences rather than a plausible arrival as a regular ACC contender. Win a game it shouldn’t. Lose a couple games it shouldn’t. Pitt is stuck in purgatory, unable to push itself forward but strong enough not to fall back. “When people talk about Pitt knocking off really good teams, it’s in the context of ‘Pitt’s not very good, but they manage to do this once a year,’” Peak said. “I think the players and coaches resent that and want to believe they’re better, that it’s not this little upstart Pitt team knocked off Clemson, Miami or whoever it is.”

Disappointing Start

This season began with an experienced team and reasonable visions of nine-plus wins. Like Notre Dame, Pitt has a third-year starting quarterback in senior Kenny Pickett, a couple intriguing wide receivers and a veteran offensive line. But the breakthrough has not yet occurred, and signs of one aren’t too plentiful. Pitt is staring at a possible 3-4 start to the season. An offense that needed to take a step remains stale. A stingy defense largely impressed but sprung a few late leaks in both losses. Those are two ingredients of an almost-had-it cocktail. Pickett also sustained an ankle injury against Boston College that caused him to miss the game at Miami. Pickett’s status for Saturday is not yet clear, Narduzzi said Monday. If he’s out again, redshirt freshman Joey Yellen will start for the second straight week. The transfer from Arizona State threw for 277 yards, but completed just 22 of his 46 pass attempts. The offense’s persistent problems are rooted in run game futility. The Panthers’ measly 3.5 sack-adjusted yards per carry illustrates a rushing attack missing in action. They have not had a running back top 53 yards in a conference game this season. “There’s nowhere to run,” Peak said. “No room at all. The O-line is just not opening any holes. … They’re probably worse [on offense] than they were last year. “They were pretty bad at running the ball last year, and it’s holding back the whole offense.”

Quarterback Kenny Pickett missed last week's loss at Miami due to an ankle injury. (USA Today Sports Images)