Since the 1950s, Pitt joins USC and Michigan State as the lone football teams to defeat Notre Dame in every new decade.

Through the years, the Pittsburgh Panthers have consistently demonstrated a proclivity — much like a Michigan State or Purdue — at achieving peak performance against the Fighting Irish.

In the 12 meetings between the Fighting Irish and Pitt since 2002, all but two were determined by one score and came down to the final series of the game.

From shocking a Frank Leahy team in 1952 (22-19) that would finish No. 3 in the country, to knocking out head coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish from major bowl contention in 2013 (28-21), the Panthers have a long lineage of playing the spoiler role.

• In 2008, the longest game in Notre Dame history (in actual time played on the field) resulted in a four-overtime 36-33 conquest by the Panthers.

• A year later in 2009, Pitt won for the fourth time in the last eight meetings between the two schools, 27-22.

• In Kelly’s first season at Notre Dame in 2010, the Irish fended off Pitt for a 23-17 victory.

• A late drive at Heinz Field in 2011 that featured the Tommy Rees to Tyler Eifert passing combination enabled Notre Dame to emerge with a 15-12 conquest.

• Following an upset win at No. 8 Oklahoma in 2012, the 8-0 Irish went through a classic letdown while falling behind the 4-4 Panthers 20-6 entering the fourth quarter, and needed an officiating snafu in one overtime to survive a three-overtime 29-26 triumph.

• After losing at Navy in 2013, Pitt responded two weeks later with a 28‑21 win at home versus Notre Dame.

• The six straight one-score margins in this series ended at Heinz Field on Nov. 7, 2015, when Notre Dame built a 42-17 lead before Pitt tallied two touchdowns in the final five minutes to make the final score a more respectable looking 42-30.

Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer was 19-of-26 passing for 262 yards with five touchdowns, and he ran for the sixth. Three of his scoring tosses were to Will Fuller (seven catches for 152 yards), while freshman Josh Adams’ 20 carries netted 147 yards.

• However, during Notre Dame’s 12-0 regular-season run to the College Football Playoff in 2018, the Panthers provided the biggest scare to the Irish once again in South Bend, just as they did in 2012.

Notre Dame trailed 7-6 at halftime and 14-12 entering the fourth quarter, while Pitt kept the Irish ground attack at bay, limiting it to 80 yards. Quarterback Ian Book responded by completing 13 of 14 pass attempts in the second half, highlighted by the perfectly placed 35-yard deep ball for a touchdown to Miles Boykin with 5:43 remaining in what would be a 19-14 win.

The Panthers left that game 3-4, but went on to win the Coastal Division of the ACC for the right to play Clemson in the ACC championship game, won 42-10 by the eventual national-champion Tigers.

Pitt regularly “hangs around” in most games, too. Last year, it was 6-3 in games decided by seven points (one possession) or less.

This year in three consecutive games from Sept. 26-Oct. 10, it eked out a 23-20 win versus Louisville, lost an 11th-hour heartbreaker to NC State (30-29) and then fell in overtime to Boston College (31-30) because of a mixed extra point.

Minus starting quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle injury) last week versus Miami, Pitt lost 31-19 at No. 13 Miami. In Pickett’s place, Arizona State transfer Joey Yellen completed 22 of 46 passes for 277 yards and a score.

“We expect Kenny to be back ASAP,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said a couple of days ago. “Will he be back this weekend? I don’t know. There’s a chance.”

Kelly knows what can be anticipated, with or without Pickett.

"A Pat Narduzzi football team is tough, rugged and they're always going to play Notre Dame hard,” he summarized. “They've got some game wreckers on defense. They're going to get after the quarterback and play physical.

“They're well-coached and also play great special teams … That'll keep you up at night."