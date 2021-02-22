The public feedback was harsh, and his stock according to the national recruiting rankings dropped over the following months.

“Someone messed with the Notre Dame commit’s mechanics as a sidearm, baseball sling is occurring often now,” Rivals’ national recruiting director Mike Farrell wrote. “This leads to all sorts of issues from accuracy to the ball hanging at times. This was an odd performance.”

Reckoning with such an assessment can be difficult. As with any mechanical adjustment, it takes months of concentration and repetition for consistency to ensue. Buchner's objective was to get ready for the fall after a commitment to transfer to Helix Charter High School for his senior season. Some were uncertain the Elite 11 would even take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, this was one of the few opportunities talent evaluators had to see Buchner in several months, which may have increased the significance of the three-day event.

“If the only opportunity to get to see a kid is throwing in person and you don't get to see game film, then people overvalue those interactions,” said Will Hewlett, a private quarterback coach who has worked with Buchner at various QB Collective events (Hewlett is also Ian Book's private coach).

Given more time, it appears those mechanical concerns have waned. Other quarterback coaches who have worked with Buchner since haven’t encountered a pattern of erratic throws.

Hewlett saw Buchner over a three-day period at a QB Collective event in Indianapolis near the end of July. Were there needed tweaks? Of course, he was 17. But based on the young signal-caller’s performance in Naptown, Hewlett would never have assumed Buchner struggled so much just a month prior at the Elite 11.