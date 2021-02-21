Part I: The Three-Year Journey Of Quarterback Tyler Buchner To Notre Dame
After trips to Athens, Tuscaloosa and several other college football camps along the way, Tyler Buchner aches for his Southern California home. It’s the summer of 2018 and the rising sophomore carries a tired arm and dozens of football and lacrosse scholarships to evaluate. Two of those offers come from Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart.
It’s his preference to skip the last leg of the trip to South Bend.
But his father, Todd, a former Colgate running back and a man well-versed in college football lore, persisted. Just one last stop: the Elite Skills Camp in Notre Dame Stadium. Then home.
Throughout the drive to campus, Buchner’s disinterested state continues until he is peering through a tunnel of maple trees on Notre Dame Avenue. The canopy of leaves directs his eyes to the statue of Mary perched atop the university’s Main Building, otherwise known as the Golden Dome.
As a child, he attended a handful of Notre Dame home games with his dad: a few losses to USC and a 41‑21 victory over Tennessee. But those memories are a decade old. Now back on campus as a recruit, for the first time, he understands the allure. The seminal quote from Lou Holtz echoes true: “Those who know Notre Dame, no explanation’s necessary. Those who don’t, no explanation will suffice.”
A few days later, Buchner tweets that the University of Notre Dame has offered. He attends The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, Calif., ranked among the top 20 private schools in the nation. Academics, as well as football, will be at the forefront of his decision.
Thus, from that point on, the Irish will play a central role in his recruitment as the Notre Dame coaching staff bonds with the national quarterback prospect. There are significant moments over the next nine months before he commits, but the one that sticks out follows his season-ending injury.
Early Setback
In the 2018 season opener against Grossmont High School, Bishop’s had possession at their own 12-yard line. It was fourth-and-12. Buchner, in his first game as the full-time starter at quarterback, also served as the team’s punter.
After receiving the snap, he noticed every member of Grossmont’s punt return unit retreating — and then took off up the left sideline. He easily out-sprinted the first 10 tacklers and made a cut 40 yards up the field, causing the return man to fall to the side. Untouched, Buchner pulled up lame and grabbed his left knee.
His ACL was torn.
