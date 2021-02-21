After trips to Athens, Tuscaloosa and several other college football camps along the way, Tyler Buchner aches for his Southern California home. It’s the summer of 2018 and the rising sophomore carries a tired arm and dozens of football and lacrosse scholarships to evaluate. Two of those offers come from Alabama's Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart.

It’s his preference to skip the last leg of the trip to South Bend.

But his father, Todd, a former Colgate running back and a man well-versed in college football lore, persisted. Just one last stop: the Elite Skills Camp in Notre Dame Stadium. Then home.

Throughout the drive to campus, Buchner’s disinterested state continues until he is peering through a tunnel of maple trees on Notre Dame Avenue. The canopy of leaves directs his eyes to the statue of Mary perched atop the university’s Main Building, otherwise known as the Golden Dome.