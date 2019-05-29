Opposing Coaches Give Thoughts On Notre Dame Commit Chris Tyree
Thomas Dale and Hopewell dueled in a high scoring, instant classic back in October.
Chris Tyree, now a Notre Dame running back commit, ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to help lead Thomas Dale to a 49-42 double overtime victory.
"It was an unbelievable game," Hopewell coach Ricky Irby told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "Our defense gave up 99 points the whole year, and 49 of them were to Thomas Dale in double overtime. It was a battle -- back and forth game all the way through."
Tyree had a marvelous junior season and his talents were on display in the thriller against Hopewell.
"They were able to pull it out, and Chris was a big focal point for our defense," Irby said. "We tried the best we could, but he's a good player. He made some great plays to win the game for them."
Thomas Dale and Hopewell play every year as rivals in the Richmond, Va. area. Irby is very familiar with Tyree the player, but he may be even more impressed with Tyree as a young man.
