Thomas Dale and Hopewell dueled in a high scoring, instant classic back in October.

Chris Tyree, now a Notre Dame running back commit, ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to help lead Thomas Dale to a 49-42 double overtime victory.

"It was an unbelievable game," Hopewell coach Ricky Irby told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "Our defense gave up 99 points the whole year, and 49 of them were to Thomas Dale in double overtime. It was a battle -- back and forth game all the way through."

Tyree had a marvelous junior season and his talents were on display in the thriller against Hopewell.

"They were able to pull it out, and Chris was a big focal point for our defense," Irby said. "We tried the best we could, but he's a good player. He made some great plays to win the game for them."