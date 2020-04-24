Clayton (Ohio) Northmont class of 2021 defensive back Rod Moore announced his top 10 schools on Friday, and Notre Dame made the cut. He also included Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin among his top schools. The 5-11, 170-pound, three-star prospect added an offer from the Fighting Irish March 17, and has seen his recruiting process blow up this spring. He has picked up 12 scholarship offers since March 1.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Moore said. “To get these offers, it’s overwhelming.”

Moore's offer from Notre Dame came from cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, who was on the job for two weeks at that point. You can actually point to Moore landing an offer from Cincinnati Feb. 1 as the moment his recruiting process started to blow up. And, of course, Mickens was previously at Cincinnati and recruited Moore. “I knew him already,” Moore told BlueandGold.com after receiving the Irish offer. “I texted Coach Mickens he asked me how everything is going. He told me to FaceTime him, so we were talking about everything, and I asked him where I was in their recruiting process. He told me that I was offered by them.”