Clayton (Ohio) Northmont class of 2021 defensive back Rod Moore had a strong junior season and started to net scholarship offers last fall. When he visited Notre Dame for the Boston College game last November, he held offers from Akron, Ohio and Toledo. Fast forward to today, and Moore sits at 21 scholarship offers. The dead period enacted by the NCAA due to the spread of the coronavirus certainly isn’t slowing down Moore’s recruiting process. “It’s been a dream come true,” Moore said. “To get these offers, it’s overwhelming.” The 5-11, 170-pounder added Notre Dame to his offer sheet Tuesday afternoon, which was a big moment in his recruitment. He earned the offer from new Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

Mickens extended an offer to Moore, a defensive back at Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, while still at Cincinnati. (Rivals.com)

You can actually point to Moore landing an offer from Cincinnati Feb. 1 as the moment his recruiting process started to blow up. From there, he picked up offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Duke, Wisconsin and others. “I knew him already,” Moore said of Mickens, who recruited Moore while coaching at Cincinnati. “I texted Coach Mickens last week and [Tuesday] he asked me how everything is going. He told me to FaceTime him, so we were talking about everything, and I asked him where I was in their recruiting process. He told me that I was offered by then.” Moore didn’t see the offer coming. “It was a surprise,” he said. “I didn’t think they were that interested in me. It was really shocking.” Whether one looks at it from an academic or football standpoint, Notre Dame is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, offers on Moore’s list. The Irish have made a mark already on his recruitment.