The Notre Dame offense was rolling against Navy, scoring on each of its first seven possessions. This knocked the Midshipman defense out of the top 50 in ESPN's team efficiency.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (Photos by Andris Visocks)

This tied Notre Dame's second-highest scoring output of the season, only second to a 66-14 win over New Mexico. But what makes this different is that New Mexico ranks 125th in scoring efficiency defense, while Navy is still 55th.

By looking at the Pro Football Focus grade for each regular offensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the defense averaged a 68.7 rating. This is much lower than I expected given the way Notre Dame dominated the above-average Navy defense. I'd give the Notre Dame offense an A minus for the way it ran the Navy defense off the field, over and over again. Defense Overall PFF Grade: 68.7 - "Average"

QUARTERBACK

Standout: Ian Book — Has Book finally arrived? Throwing nine touchdowns and just two interceptions against quality defenses sure makes it seem like that could be the case.



Notre Dame vs. Navy (NBC Sports)