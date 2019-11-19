Offensive Grades: Notre Dame Quarterback Ian Book Finds His Groove
The Notre Dame offense was rolling against Navy, scoring on each of its first seven possessions.
This knocked the Midshipman defense out of the top 50 in ESPN's team efficiency.
This tied Notre Dame's second-highest scoring output of the season, only second to a 66-14 win over New Mexico. But what makes this different is that New Mexico ranks 125th in scoring efficiency defense, while Navy is still 55th.
By looking at the Pro Football Focus grade for each regular offensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the defense averaged a 68.7 rating.
This is much lower than I expected given the way Notre Dame dominated the above-average Navy defense.
I'd give the Notre Dame offense an A minus for the way it ran the Navy defense off the field, over and over again.
Defense Overall PFF Grade: 68.7 - "Average"
QUARTERBACK
Standout: Ian Book — Has Book finally arrived? Throwing nine touchdowns and just two interceptions against quality defenses sure makes it seem like that could be the case.
We've seen Book miss the throw several times this. Or even if he completed it, the pass would have been underthrown and the receiver tackled immediately.
In this instance, he hits Claypool (83) perfectly in stride, which allows him to go untouched into the end zone. As you can see, there's also some pressure on this throw, yet Book is still able to deliver a strike.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news