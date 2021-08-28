 Observations From Seeing Notre Dame Football 2022 RB Commit Jadarian Price
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-28 10:25:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Observations From Seeing Notre Dame Football 2022 RB Commit Jadarian Price

Notre Dame class of 2022 running back commit Jadarian Price set a career high in rushing yards in his senior season opener.
Notre Dame class of 2022 running back commit Jadarian Price set a career high in rushing yards in his senior season opener. (Tyler Horka)
Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jadarian Price was as advertised on Friday night.

BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka was in Sherman, Texas, to observe the start of Price's senior season for Denison (Texas) High. Price, a four-star running back from the class of 2022, committed to Notre Dame in February.

Click here to read all about the future Fighting Irish football player's career-best performance.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}