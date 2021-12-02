Observations from Notre Dame women's basketball win over Michigan State

Notre Dame led Michigan State on the road by 10 points on two separate occasions in East Lansing on Thursday night. But every time the Fighting Irish appeared poised to break the game open, the Spartans fought back. The Irish still held on for a 76-71 victory behind a career night from freshman combo guard Sonia Citron. She scored 29 points off the bench for head coach Niele Ivey. No. 24 Notre Dame secured its second true road victory of the season and improved to 7-1 before a road tilt against No. 2 UConn (3-1) on Sunday.

Notre Dame freshman combo guard Sonia Citron scored a career-high XX points against Michigan State. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Sonia Citron has career night

Citron made her first four shots from the field. From there, it was clear she was going to have a big night. She constantly cut backdoor on the baseline and was fed the ball in favorable positions by her teammates. If she didn't score on the initial layup attempt, she scored at the free throw line. Citron made all eight of her attempts from the line. Overall, she shot 9-of-12 from the floor. She connected on 3-of-4 three-point attempts, the last of which put Notre Dame ahead 70-62 with 2:27 remaining. It was the shot that effectively put the game out of reach. "I knew I was going to shoot it because the play before, I got passed the ball and I was open and coach Ivey said, 'Give me one,' and I didn't shoot it," Citron said. "So I had to give her that one." Citron also had five rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers. She doesn't start for Ivey, but she just might be one of the best sixth options in the country. She's well on her way to becoming an elite player in the ACC.

Olivia Miles makes impact in multiple ways

The player who most often fed Citron on her signature backdoor cuts was Miles, another freshman. The point guard flirted with a triple double in recording 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Miles was Notre Dame's best player in the first quarter. She affected the game on both ends of the court to keep Notre Dame afloat in a quarter in which Michigan State threatened to open up a sizable advantage. Miles only made 5-of-15 shots from the floor, but Notre Dame can live with a 33.3% shooting night when she's dishing dimes and battling for rebounds. "I try to give her as much freedom as I can," Ivey said. "Having a point guard mentality is hard because you have to know everybody's position. It's a lot that you have to carry. So I'm trying to open the floor for her to give her space and freedom. I think she's thriving."

Maya Dodson doesn't have to score to be a force