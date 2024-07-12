Notre Dame and USC featured two of the top freshmen in women's college basketball last season: Hannah Hidalgo with the Irish and JuJu Watkins with the Trojans. The two rising stars in the game will have a chance to play against each other in each of the next two seasons, following a schedule announcement from both programs Friday. Notre Dame will play at USC on Nov. 23 this coming season. The Trojans will visit South Bend during the 2025-26 season at a date still to be announced. Both programs made it into the Sweet 16 of last year's NCAA Tournament. As a No. 2 seed, Notre Dame lost to 3-seed Oregon State in the Sweet 16 round. USC, a No. 1 seed, lost to 3-seed UConn in the Elite Eight round. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

