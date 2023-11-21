SOUTH BEND, Ind. — With six seconds left in Tuesday’s women’s basketball game in Purcell Pavilion, and the Irish up 78 points, Notre Dame’s Sarah Cernugel registered the team’s 21st steal of the game. Just the way head coach Niele Ivey likes it. Ignore score, opponent and circumstance and play the last minute as if it was the first. The No. 17-ranked, 4-1 Irish attacked from the tip and never let up to produce a 113-35 win over 0-6 Chicago State in front of almost 5,000 in Purcell Pavilion. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

It matched a 1989 win over Liberty to tie for second largest margin of victory in ND history. But it wasn't hard to see something like this coming. Chicago State, coming off a 6-22 season, didn't have a rotational player over 6-foot-1, its first five losses had been by an average of 34 points, it came in averaging just 50 points a game and it was racking up turnovers at a 23-per game pace. And it didn't change the Irish gameplan a bit. "That's just always my messaging, to make sure that we are intense," said Ivey, who won't be doing the cooking — she'll leave that to a chef — but will be hosting her team for Thanksgiving dinner. "Just playing with that level of intensity for 40 minutes is what I want for this group. "… I love the way that we're playing energy-wise. So just keeping that messaging, we want to be a dominant team. And we want to be a dominant team for 40 minutes. So we have to do that every night." The defensive pressure contributed to 32 Cougar turnovers — the most registered by an ND team since 2016. It helped turn the game into somewhat of a layup drill for a good part of the evening. The Irish shot 43 of them among their 79 shots, making 32, and shot 57% from the field. There was nothing selfish about their play — they finished with 24 assists on 45 field goals and had a 52-31 edge in rebounding, including 18 on the offensive side. Ivey had the luxury of getting a longer look at different combinations. A big part of the time, freshmen star and starting point guard Hannah Hidalgo, a 25.5-point scorer coming in, was on the bench. Still, in just 18 minutes she had a team-high 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting — all three misses coming from the 3-point line. The reigning ACC Freshman and Player of the Week came in leading the country at 6.8 steals a game, but was limited to three with less playing time. For perspective on the stunning start to her career, it was her fifth straight game with at least 20 points, which has been done by only four other Irish players in school history — Arike Ogunbowale (four times), Charel Allen, Jewell Loyd and Alicia Ratay.