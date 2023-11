When former Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw was inducted into Notre Dame's Ring of Honor in Purcell Pavilion in 2021, athletic director Jack Swarbrick shared plans for the university to honor McGraw with a statue.

Two years later, Notre Dame is ready to unveil the statue for its former coach of 33 seasons (1987-2020).

A blessing and statue unveiling will take place at 10:45 a.m. EST on Dec. 17 prior to Notre Dame women's basketball hosting Purdue at 12 p.m. The statue will stand outside the Joyce Center front entrance to Purcell Pavilion.

