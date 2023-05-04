Notre Dame women's basketball searched far and wide for a post option in the transfer portal. Head coach Niele Ivey finally found a mutual match in Pepperdine's Becky Obinma. Notre Dame announced Thursday the graduate transfer addition of the 6-foot-2 Obinma. She's the second transfer portal addition of the offseason following Fordham guard Anna DeWolfe. With the Irish losing 6-4 center Lauren Ebo due to expiring eligibility this offseason, Notre Dame's need for more size was quite obvious. Ebo, who joined the Irish last offseason as a grad transfer from Texas, averaged 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds for Notre Dame in 2022-23. The Irish will enter the 2023-24 season with four forwards on the roster: Obinma, 6-5 senior Natalija Marshall, 6-4 senior Kylee Watson and 6-3 senior Maddy Westbeld. Cassandre Prosper, a 6-2 sophomore, could develop into more of a forward as her career progresses. Obinma averaged 6.9 points and 6.4 rebounds the last two seasons at Pepperdine. In 51 games, she totaled 63 blocks, 41 assists and 35 steals and shot 44.0% from the field. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIFRoZSBCZW5kLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlY2t5T2Jpbm1hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBC ZWNreU9iaW5tYTwvYT4hISDwn4+g8J+Smjxicj48YnI+4piY77iPIDYuNSBy ZWJvdW5kcy9nYW1lIGxhc3Qgc2Vhc29uIHJhbmtlZCBzaXh0aCBpbiBXQ0M8 YnI+4piY77iPIDcyIGNhcmVlciBibG9ja3M8YnI+4piY77iPIDQyIGNhcmVl ciBzdGFydHM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R29JcmlzaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dv SXJpc2g8L2E+4piY77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WOHlpeEY4 OEJ0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVjh5aXhGODhCdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBOb3RyZSBEYW1lIFdCQiAoQG5kd2JiKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL25kd2JiL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU0MTg1MDUyMjQxMTAwODAwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD “I’m thrilled to officially welcome Becky to our Notre Dame family!” Ivey said in a statement released by the athletic department. “Becky brings experience, athleticism and depth to the post position. She has a great motor and contagious energy on and off the court that will fit perfectly with our team. I’m looking forward to adding her post presence and speed in the open court to enhance our offensive capabilities.” Notre Dame's short track record with inside players transferring in has been impressive. Before Ebo, it was Maya Dodson from Stanford, who was a 33-game starter in the 2021-22 Irish squad and averaged career highs in points (12.6), rebounds (7.3) and blocked shots (2.8) per game. Most notably during the Muffet McGraw Era was the addition of Nebraska transfer Jessica Shepard for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. She averaged 16.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 76 games over those two seasons, helping the Irish two two Final Fours and the 2018 national title.

Obinma started her college career at TCU after being rated a three-star recruit coming out of Fullerton (Calif.) Rosary Academy in the 2018 class. ESPN ranked her as the No. 17 post prospect in that recruiting cycle. TCU redshirted Obinma in her true freshman season. Then she played just 5.6 minutes per game as a redshirt freshman in 2019-20 with 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Obinma then transferred to Pepperdine, where she sat out the 2020-21 season. Pepperdine, a member of the West Coast Conference, improved its record in each of the past two seasons with Obinma as a key contributor. When she sat out in 2020-21, the Waves finished 5-18. They climbed to 8-17 in 2021-22 and 11-19 in 2022-23.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTUwNTA0NjAyMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

The addition of Obinma puts Notre Dame on track to have 12 scholarship players on the 2023-24 roster with the portal additions of DeWolfe and Obinma and high school recruiting additions of McDonald's All-America guards Hannah Hidalgo and Emma Risch. ESPN's HoopGurlz recruiting rankings slated Hidalgo as the No. 1 point guard and No. 5 overall and Risch as the No. 8 guard and No. 20 overall in the 2023 class. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE