"I am looking for a fresh start and look forward to seeing what is next for me," Johnson wrote at the conclusion of his social media statement.

Johnson’s departure comes two days after Notre Dame ended spring football practices, which culminated in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game. He had been working mostly with the second-team offense in spring drills. In the spring scrimmage, he was a starter for the Blue team and was targeted once, with no catches. He was held out of a few practices toward the end of spring.

“Jordan Johnson is getting better, there’s no doubt,” Kelly said April 17. “He has to continue to get better with the little things. He has missed a couple practices. We have to get him back in the flow of things.”

The 2021 receiver picture, meanwhile, had centered on seniors Avery Davis, Joe Wilkins Jr., Lawrence Keys III and Braden Lenzy. They had been taking most of the first-team work this spring. Kelly had identified them as key factors in the passing game’s development. Fellow senior Kevin Austin Jr., who did not play this spring, is also expected to earn every chance to start when he returns this summer.

Thee 6-2, 195-pound Johnson’s one season with the program was a bumpy one. He played in two games in 2020, totaling 26 snaps. He did not catch a pass. A 2020 receiver room that lost most of its 2019 production created openings for new contributors, but Johnson didn’t find himself in competition for a weekly role.