Notre Dame women’s basketball wanted to close out its road victory at Wake Forest with defense. Even though the No. 19 Irish led by 12 points at halftime, the Demon Deacons made 51.9% percent of their shots from the field. So head coach Niele Ivey set a goal for her team: hold Wake Forest to 22 points in the second half. The Irish fell one point short of that goal, but they still managed to cruise to a 75-56 win to complete a successful two-game road trip to Virginia and Wake Forest. “Our identity is on defense, getting the ball out, rebounding and going,” said Notre Dame senior forward Maddy Westbeld. “We can’t get into our flow offensively unless we do that. That’s really something the coaches were emphasizing and also us on the floor.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTcyMTMyNjI5OSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement