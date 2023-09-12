Additionally, both teams will help make an impact on local D.C. youth by participating in a community service initiative presented by Gatorade.

The second-annual Citi Shamrock Classic game against Illinois on Nov. 18 in Washington, D.C., and some accompanying events, will serve to elevate, educate and spotlight women. In addition to the Saturday matchup, there will be a women’s leadership luncheon offering both teams an opportunity to hear from a select group of the most powerful women in business and sports on Friday, Nov. 17.

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team finally has an opponent, a date and a site for the only remaining TBA non-conference game on its 2023-24 schedule.

The game will air live Nov, 18 on NBC and stream on Peacock at 1 p.m. EST from Entertainment & Sports Arena, home of the WNBA Washington Mystics

The showcase comes on the heels of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Washington is the city where Congress enacted the federal civil rights law, “fostering a surge in female participation in organized sports and paving the way for greater equality in education.”

“We are so excited to participate in the second annual Citi Shamrock Classic after last year's great success,” Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said. “Washington, D.C. was and continues to be the starting point of so many initiatives promoting equality across our country.

“There is no better place to play a game like this — one that is bigger than basketball — and we cannot wait to face Illinois in another historic matchup on NBC and Peacock.”

The inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic, a 90-79 Irish win over Cal, was staged in St. Louis, Ivey’s hometown.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Citi Shamrock Classic, at 3:30 p.m., the Notre Dame football team will take center stage on NBC/Peacock with its Senior Day matchup against Wake Forest in ND’s final home game of the season.

Game tickets for the Citi Shamrock Classic will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 28th on this website with a presale available for Citi cardmembers https://eventsdc.com/events/citi-shamrock-classic

The Irish are expected to open the season as a Top 10 team after finishing 27-6 last season, winning the ACC regular-season title outright and reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Their Nov. 6 season opener in Paris, France, against South Carolina will be preceded by an Oct. 30 exhibition home game against Purdue Northwest.

The Illini finished 22-10 overall last season and 11-7 in the Big Ten. They lost to Mississippi State in the First Four play-in round of the NCAA Tourney.