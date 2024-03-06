On Thursday, Notre Dame football will conduct its first spring practice. While the Irish take the practice field for their first official practice since prepping for last December's Sun Bowl, director of recruiting Chad Bowden and Notre Dame's recruiting staff will also welcome its first wave of recruits since the quiet period began Monday. Notre Dame has 17 total commitments in its 2025 recruiting class, and the months of March, April and May can help the Irish get uncommitted talent to campus and make headway on different recruitments heading into the summer. This period also allows 2024 signees who won't enroll until June a chance to visit and watch their future teammates go through live practice under head coach Marcus Freeman and position coaches' instruction. For 2026 and 2027 recruits, it's an opportunity to develop an early relationship with the staff and learn about the Irish program before they become upperclassmen in August. Inside ND Sports gives a rundown on which recruits are expected on campus to watch the Irish in their first spring practice.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTc2MTQzODE1OSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Commits expected

The Irish plan to host two commits — one each from their 2024 and 2025 classes.

2025 OT Owen Strebig

2024 OL Robbie Wollan (PWO commit)

The other commit who plans to take in ND's first practice is Robbie Wollan, a preferred walk-on who played multiple positions along the offensive line in high school. Per his X/Twitter account, Wollan reported six FCS Division I offers including Butler, Davidson, Marist, Presbyterian and Valparaiso. He also received a preferred walk-on offer to Western Michigan. Wollan's unofficial measurements list him at 6-4, 270-pounds. He anchored Mendota Heights (Minn.) St. Thomas Academy's offensive line and helped the Cadets finish as Class 5A runner-ups in Minnesota.

A transfer portal target

Graduate transfer RB Max Hurleman

After spending four seasons at Colgate, Max Hurleman entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. The Irish have expressed interest in bringing him on board as a prefererred walk-on, so he's checking out Notre Dame on Thursday. The Wyomissing (Pa.) native finished his Colgate career with 814 rushing yards, 841 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. He also handled return duties for the Raiders and was named All-Patriot League first-team special teams in 2023.

Prospects who plan on attending

Notre Dame also plans to host four total prospects ranging from the 2025 and 2026 classes. These recruits do not report offers but could be evaluated for new offers or potential walk-on invites.

2025 LB Grant Beerman

Notre Dame hosted Grant Beerman for camp last June and welcomed him back to campus for its home opener against Tennessee State last month. Beerman spoke about his interest in the Irish last August when he had 11 offers to his name. The 6-4, 215-pound Beerman received his fourth star from Rivals last week and is up to the No. 31-ranked outside linebacker in his class. Beerman's father, Ron Beerman, communicated with Inside ND Sports earlier this week and said Beerman has added weight since head coach Marcus Freeman stopped by West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West during the contact period and is looking forward to soaking in more knowledge from linebackers coach Max Bullough. Beerman is up to 27 total offers including Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Purdue and West Virginia. He has set official visits to Cincinnati (May 31), Purdue (June 7) and Michigan State (June 14).

2026 DT McHale Blade

McHale Blade, a 6-5, 230-pound defender out of Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest, plans to visit campus for the first time as a recruit. Per MaxPreps, Blade has 22 total tackles including five for loss, six quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks last fall. Blade, who is listed as a weakside defensive end by Rivals, is seen as more of a defensive tackle at this point in his recruitment by defensive line coach Al Washington. The Irish have three commitments in its top-ranked 2025 class from Illinois, and each happens to play high school football in Illinois: DE Christopher Burgess Jr., DE Joseph Reiff and VYP Dominik Hulak. Entering the spring of his sophomore season, Blade is currently unranked and unrated but holds eight offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska and Toledo. The Hurricanes were the first to offer Blade, who also runs track for Hillcrest.

2026 ATH Cam Thomas

The youngest of two Lakota West student-athletes expected on Notre Dame's campus is Cam Thomas, a 6-2, 200-pound athlete, a designation given for a multi-positional prospect. Rivals has not assigned a rating or ranking to Thomas yet, who visited for the USC game last season and said the Irish were one of the programs he had been in contact with the most up to that point. Thomas, who lined up primarily at outside linebacker or defensive end for Lakota West, reports 12 offers including Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

2026 CB Joey O'Brien