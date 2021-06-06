Notre Dame Visit Goes Well For Elite LB Josiah Trotter
Recruiting visits are back open, and in the first week of June, Notre Dame has had several high profile prosects on campus.
On Friday, Philadelphia St. Joseph’s class of 2023 inside linebacker Josiah Trotter made his way out to South Bend, Ind. The nation’s No. 80 recruit had an enjoyable time at Notre Dame.
“It was good; Notre Dame’s campus is beautiful,” Trotter said. “They showed us around, and it was good to see everything Notre Dame has to offer. I got to see the stadium, locker room, training rooms and the hot spots of the campus where everyone is usually at.”
Trotter spent time with defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, defensive analyst Nick Lezynski, tight ends coach John McNulty and head coach Brian Kelly during the visit.
“He’s a really cool guy,” Trotter said of Freeman. “He showed me different parts of their defense and wants important to him as a defensive coordinator. He told me the different spots they see me in their defense. They think I could play mike or will; I liked what he was showing me.”
“He was a really cool guy as well,” Trotter said of Kelly. “He was asking about how we felt about the visit and talked about the education and football as well. He talked about how he started coaching, where he ended up at, his family and things like that.”
Notre Dame’s community left an impression on the four-star prospect.
“The biggest thing I’m taking out of it is the family aspect of it,” he said. “They’re big on their family and being together.”
If his last name sounds familiar, it should. Trotter’s father is Jeremiah Trotter, who was a four-time Pro Bowler and spent a decade in the NFL. He’s remembered for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and was inducted into their Hall of Fame Nov. 28, 2016.
Trotter’s parents made the trip with him to Notre Dame.
“He thought it was really nice too,” Trotter said of his father. “He thought that campus was beautiful and liked meeting the coaches as well.”
Trotter’s older brother, Jeremiah Jr., signed with Clemson in the 2021 recruiting class. Also an inside linebacker, Jeremiah Jr. ranked as the nation’s No. 88 prospect and held 20 scholarship offers.
