Notre Dame Visit Blows Away Elite 2023 CB AJ Harris

AJ Harris’ father, Daniel, has been a Notre Dame fan for more than 30 years. It’s safe to say that Mr. Harris being able to go inside all the Irish facilities, meet the entire coaching staff and get a VIP tour of campus made his day, if not his year. That much was expected going into the visit, though. What may not have been expected was that AJ loved the visit just as much as his father did. “He was like a little kid in a candy store,” Harris said of his father. “It was fun just to see him so excited, and I matched his excitement. I wasn’t expecting to see what I saw during the visit. It was amazing. “Notre Dame took me and my family by surprise. We enjoyed every second of that visit. It was definitely crazy to see them in-person. Everyone was genuine, and I loved the feeling of being on Notre Dame’s campus.”

Harris, Rivals’ No. 3 cornerback and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2023 class, bought into the Notre Dame’s message during his visit Tuesday.

What surprised Harris, who ranks as Rivals’ No. 3 cornerback and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2023 class, so much about Notre Dame? “Really the coaching staff showing me as much love as they did,” Harris answered. “They had a camp running, but Coach [Mike] Mickens missed half of it to come take pictures of me and talk to us. It showed that I’m really a priority to them. The campus itself was beautiful too and it was so rich in tradition.” Notre Dame’s biggest pitch to the Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood standout was what the staff and university can do for him on and off the field. “I bought into that,” Harris said. “They can prepare me to have an amazing job, and I can still have the platform to play top-tier football and compete for a national championship. “Coach [Brian] Kelly’s pitch is ‘get your degree and win a national championship.’ I really bought into that, and that sounds amazing to me.”