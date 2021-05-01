Notre Dame Undrafted Free Agent Signings Tracker
Notre Dame's 2021 draft class yielded nine selections, the most of the Brian Kelly era.
Other members of it are getting a chance to make an NFL team too. Five players who played their last season for Notre Dame in 2020 and turned pro went undrafted this year: Wide receiver Javon McKinley, tight end Brock Wright, guard Tommy Kraemer, cornerback Nick McCloud and safety Shaun Crawford.
Follow along here to see where they sign.
Javon McKinley Signs With Lions (9:50 p.m. ET Saturday)
Notre Dame's top wide receiver in 2020 has found his NFL landing spot.
Javon McKinley has signed with the Detroit Lions, he announced on Twitter.
McKinley had a team-high 717 yards in 2020 and tied for the team lead with 42 catches in his graduate senior season. He caught three touchdowns and averaged 17.1 yards per reception.
The 6-2, 215-pound McKinley became an unlikely top target for quarterback Ian Book last season. Heading into training camp, he was seen as the No. 2 boundary receiver behind Kevin Austin Jr. until Austin suffered a broken foot in late July.
McKinley, a former top-60 recruit, slid into Austin's spot and kept it. After posting one catch for 7 yards in Notre Dame's first two games, he put up 107 yards in an Oct. 10 win over Florida State. He had three more 100-yard games.
In his first four years at Notre Dame, McKinley had 11 catches for 268 yards. All of those came in 2019, and most of them were in mop-up duty, though he did start two games. McKinley played in just 10 games his first three seasons. A broken leg suffered as a freshman in 2016 wiped out his entire 2017 season.
Tommy Kraemer Signs With Lions (9:25 p.m. ET Saturday)
Three Notre Dame offensive linemen were drafted this year. A fourth quickly found a team as a rookie free agent.
Guard Tommy Kraemer signed with the Detroit Lions Saturday night.
Kraemer made 39 career starts. In 2020, he started 10 games and allowed 13 quarterback pressures with three sacks. His 2019 season lasted only seven games before a season-ending knee injury, but he surrendered just four pressures and no sacks.
The 6-5, 309-pound Kraemer arrived at Notre Dame in 2016 as a top-50 recruit out of Cincinnati’s Elder High School. The No. 41 overall player and fourth-ranked tackle in the class, he was ranked behind only defensive end Daelin Hayes in the Irish’s 2016 recruiting haul.
After a redshirt year, Kraemer won Notre Dame’s starting right tackle job in 2017 camp, beating out classmate Liam Eichenberg and then-freshman Robert Hainsey. Before long, the position turned into a timeshare between he and Hainsey. Kraemer started 12 of the 13 games, but played four fewer snaps than Hainsey (484 to 488). Hainsey started the Citrus Bowl win over LSU.
Eichenberg’s spring 2018 emergence and Hainsey’s presence shifted Kraemer inside to guard, where he settled for three seasons. He returned for his fifth year in 2020 after suffering the knee injury in a late October loss at Michigan.
Nick McCloud Signs With Bills (8:05 p.m. ET Saturday)
Notre Dame's 2020 starting boundary corner has agreed to terms with his first NFL team.
Nick McCloud signed with the Buffalo Bills Saturday hight, he announced on Twitter, after one season with the Irish. He started in all 11 games he played in and recorded 33 tackles, an interception and a team-high eight pass deflections. After the regular season, he was named to the All-ACC Third Team.
He came to Notre Dame as a grad transfer from North Carolina State, where he played from 2016-19. He played in 37 games for the Wolfpack, starting 21, and recorded 20 pass deflections and three interceptions.
Due to a knee injury in the season opener as a senior in 2019, he played just two games that fall and thus had an unexpected extra year of eligibility. He decided to use it elsewhere and entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On May 11, 2020, McCloud announced he was transferring to Notre Dame as a graduate student.
Brock Wright Signs With Lions (7:45 p.m. ET Saturday)
Notre Dame's third tight end in 2020 has found his first NFL home.
Brock Wright signed with the Detroit Lions Saturday, making him the first Irish undrafted rookie to find a home. He did so less than an hour after the draft ended.
The 6-4, 257-pound Wright played 345 snaps last year, with 238 of those coming as a run blocker, per Pro Football Focus. He caught three passes for 21 yards.
Wright played 148 snaps in 2019, also serving as the third tight end and primarily a run blocker. He finished his career with seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
In Detroit, Wright joins Kraemer and McKinley from this year's Notre Dame draft class. The Lions also have former Irish defensive ends Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara and 2015-18 tight end Alizé Mack.
