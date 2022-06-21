Notre Dame to offer a variety of multi-game ticket packages for football

Shamrock Series tickets (vs. BYU. Oct. 8 in Las Vegas) will not be available to the general public.

Traditional season tickets for all six ND home games are still available, but this year there are other multi-game options. And for those interested in just attending one of the six games, single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on July, 28 at 6 p.m.

The Notre Dame athletic department has gotten creative this year when it comes to offering ticket packages for Irish football games in 2022.

The six home games in the home ticket packages are Marshall (Sept. 10), Cal (Sept. 17), Stanford (Oct. 15), UNLV (Oct. 22), Clemson (Nov. 5) and Boston College (Nov. 19).

Here are the ticket options:

SEASON TICKETS

Become a season ticket member to guarantee the same seat for all six home games and receive exclusive benefits throughout the season. Season ticket members have exclusive access to Shamrock Series tickets, a Zoom with members of the coaching staff, a personal service representative, discounts on winter sports tickets and much more! To learn more about becoming a season ticket member, click here.

SHAMROCK PASS

The Shamrock Pass is a brand new innovative season pass that allows you to experience Notre Dame Stadium from different seat locations throughout the season. The pass guarantees fans a ticket to each of the six home games at a more affordable rate than a traditional season ticket. The Shamrock Pass can be transferred but not resold. To purchase the Shamrock Pass, click here. Shamrock Pass: $500

MINI PLANS

The three- and two-game mini plan options are a perfect fit for Irish fans who can’t make it to Notre Dame Stadium for all six home games. These customized plans will allow fans to attend multiple games at a discounted ticket price. To purchase one of these mini plans, click here.

• 3-Game Mini Plan: $225.00 – $255.00

• 2-Game Mini Plan: $140.00 – $150.00

PREGAME HOSPITALITY

Club Naimoli is the ideal option for fans looking for an all inclusive pre-game hospitality experience. This pre-game experience opens 3 1/2 hours prior to kick off and includes food, beer, wine, liquor and non alcoholic beverages. Game tickets are not included. To add the Victory Loft Pre-Game Hospitality experience, click here. Pre-Game Hospitality: $175