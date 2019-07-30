MaxPreps released its 2019 Preseason Junior All-American Football Team on Tuesday afternoon, and several 2021 Notre Dame targets made the list. The first team offense featured several big-time targets, including elite wide receivers Beaux Collins and Emeka Egbuka. Both have visited Notre Dame and are Top 30 national recruits. Five-star Texas running back Camar Wheaton was also featured on the first team. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards a year ago and holds offers from all over the country. He visited Notre Dame this summer.

Washington athlete Emeka Egbuka is a top Notre Dame target. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Elite Texas offensive linemen Tommy Brockermeyer and Donovan Jackson led the way up front. Brockermeyer, who will miss his junior season due to injury, visited Notre Dame this summer, while Jackson is set to make a trip this fall. The second team offense also had some Notre Dame flavor. Four-star commit Greg Crippen was featured on the list as were four-star targets Landon Tengwall and Reuben Fatheree. Tengwall is one of the Irish’s top overall priorities for next cycle. Four-star Weddington (N.C.) running back Will Shipley rounded out the offensive selections. The second teamer rushed for 1,400 yards last season and is set to make his way to South Bend in October.