Notre Dame Targets Headline MaxPreps Junior All-American Team
MaxPreps released its 2019 Preseason Junior All-American Football Team on Tuesday afternoon, and several 2021 Notre Dame targets made the list.
The first team offense featured several big-time targets, including elite wide receivers Beaux Collins and Emeka Egbuka. Both have visited Notre Dame and are Top 30 national recruits.
Five-star Texas running back Camar Wheaton was also featured on the first team. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards a year ago and holds offers from all over the country. He visited Notre Dame this summer.
Elite Texas offensive linemen Tommy Brockermeyer and Donovan Jackson led the way up front. Brockermeyer, who will miss his junior season due to injury, visited Notre Dame this summer, while Jackson is set to make a trip this fall.
The second team offense also had some Notre Dame flavor. Four-star commit Greg Crippen was featured on the list as were four-star targets Landon Tengwall and Reuben Fatheree. Tengwall is one of the Irish’s top overall priorities for next cycle.
Four-star Weddington (N.C.) running back Will Shipley rounded out the offensive selections. The second teamer rushed for 1,400 yards last season and is set to make his way to South Bend in October.
Notre Dame targets were all over the defensive side of the list as well.
Every first team defensive lineman holds a Notre Dame offer — five-star recruits Korey Foreman and JT Tuimoloau and four-star prospects Damon Payne and Payton Page.
Key defensive back targets Ga’Quincy McKinstry and Tony Grimes were also on the first team defense. Both are looking to visit Notre Dame this fall.
The second team defensive line featured a pair of Notre Dame targets from Texas in Ja’Tavion Sanders and Landon Jackson, who visited South Bend last year. Meanwhile, the second team secondary featured Notre Dame target Corey Collier.
Four-star Gateway (Pa.) linebacker/safety Derrick Davis was on the second team defense as a utility player.
Notre Dame commits Jordan Botelho and Michael Mayer were listed on the MaxPreps Preseason All-American team on Monday. That squad consisted of only 2020 prospects.
