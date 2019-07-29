Pair Of Notre Dame Commits Named MaxPreps All-Americans
MaxPreps released its 2019 Preseason High School All-American Football Team, and two Notre Dame commits made the list.
Four-star Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic product Michael Mayer was named first team tight end, while Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis prospect Jordan Botelho earned first team linebacker honors.
Mayer was placed ahead of five-star recruit Darnell Washington, who was on the second team. Mayer was the only tight end on the first team offense.
After a dominant showing at The Opening Finals this summer, Mayer, who committed to Notre Dame last year, is looking to lead Covington Catholic to its second state title since 2017.
Mayer recorded 46 receptions for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and was the team’s leading tackler.
At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Mayer is ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 71 overall recruit in the nation, per Rivals.com.
Meanwhile, Botelho was one of four linebackers on the first team defense. He joined five-star prospects Justin Flowe and Sav’ell Smalls and Georgia commit Mekhail Sherman.
Botelho is coming off a strong junior campaign that saw him register 15 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and score four defensive touchdowns. He earned invitations to both the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.
A four-star prospect, Botelho committed to Notre Dame in April over offers from Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Washington and several other major programs.
At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Botelho is ranked as the No. 18 outside linebacker and No. 214 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com.
