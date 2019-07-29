MaxPreps released its 2019 Preseason High School All-American Football Team, and two Notre Dame commits made the list. Four-star Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic product Michael Mayer was named first team tight end, while Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis prospect Jordan Botelho earned first team linebacker honors. Mayer was placed ahead of five-star recruit Darnell Washington, who was on the second team. Mayer was the only tight end on the first team offense.

Hawaii linebacker Jordan Botelho is committed to Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

After a dominant showing at The Opening Finals this summer, Mayer, who committed to Notre Dame last year, is looking to lead Covington Catholic to its second state title since 2017. Mayer recorded 46 receptions for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and was the team’s leading tackler. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Mayer is ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 71 overall recruit in the nation, per Rivals.com.