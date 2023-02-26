Notre Dame women's basketball star Olivia Miles left Sunday's game at Louisville in the second quarter with an apparent right knee injury.

After writhing on the floor in pain and grabbing her right knee, Miles limped to the locker room for the remainder of the first half. Miles returned to the bench with ice on her knee in the third quarter and did not return to game action.

The health of Miles will be critical for No. 10 Notre Dame's postseason run. The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard entered the day leading the Irish in scoring (14.7 points per game), rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (7.0). She was considered one of the top contenders for ACC Player of the Year and All-America honors.

Sunday marked the final day of the regular season for the Irish. The ACC Tournament will start Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C. The Irish won't have to play until Friday in the quarterfinal round.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is scheduled for March 17-18.

