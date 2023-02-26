So much to celebrate. And now also, so much to worry about. With their leader down, a raucous crowd of 12,000 in their ear and a talented rival energized by a nine-point halftime lead Sunday afternoon, Notre Dame unearthed enough grit and answers to finish off an outstanding regular season in spectacular fashion with a stunning 68-65 victory over Louisville in the KFC Yum! Center. Coupled with Duke’s loss to North Carolina on Sunday, the Irish are Atlantic Coast Conference champions for the first time under third-year head coach Niele Ivey and will have the top seed in this week’s ACC Tournament. In a 24-4 regular season (15-3 ACC) that has featured so many big wins, this one will stand above the rest because it was so unexpected. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron, in blue, led the Irish to a hard-fought victory at Louisville after Olivia Miles was sidelined. (Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal/USA Today Network)

Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron, in blue, led the Irish to a hard-fought victory at Louisville after Olivia Miles was sidelined.

Teams don't lose a player the caliber of point guard Olivia Miles — their team and statistical leader and one of the country's best point guards — and barely wobble. Credit Ivey and the quality of depth she and her staff have built to survive a game that included four ties and seven lead changes. Miles, the club's leader in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals, couldn't return after suffering a right knee injury near the end of the first half. The severity of the injury won't be known for a day or two as ND's high NCAA Tournament hopes may hang in the balance, but Ivey was encouraged that the 5-10 sophomore from Phillipsburg, N.J. refused help and limped off the floor on her own with 2:35 remaining in the first half after landing awkwardly trying to make a jump pass. "Coach always talks about when a sister goes down, we all just have to do a little bit more," said second-half star Sonia Citron. "With Liv down, our hearts broke, but we came together and we still had a whole half to play. So we played for her the rest of the 20 minutes, and we weren't going to lose." They didn't because of No. 11. Citron, last year's ACC Freshman of the Year, was good in the first half and fantastic in the second. She had 10 points at halftime and a season-high 27 by the end. Her two free throws finally got the Irish the lead at 54-53 with 5:30 to play. Playing 39 minutes and chasing Louisville's best player, Hailey Van Lith, she still went 7-for-13 from the field and 3-for-6 on threes, one on a 24-footer with the shot-clock winding down with 3:48 to play for a 60-55 Irish lead. Van Lith had 23, four above her average, but was just 6-for-21 overall and 1-for-6 on threes. "This was all God and Sonia Citron," Ivey said with a smile in the post-game Zoom conference. "Hats off to Soni. The fact that she can come in and guard their best player and run the point for us (and play) for 40 minutes basically was just a testament to the type of player she is. She's one of the best players in the country, not just the ACC, and she just did a phenomenal job."

Louisville knew the 6-1 Citron had it in her. She averages 14 points a game and had 15 when the Irish beat Louisville on Miles' off-balanced perimeter shot at the overtime buzzer on Feb. 16. Citron stepped in and handled most of the point guard duties in the second half and hit four free throws over the final 1:20 — 10-for-12 overall from the line in the second half. "Obviously, with Liv down, I had to take the point a little bit more, so that's a big adjustment," Citron said. "But my coaches prepare me for that … So I was ready. "And I think our team did a great job of just focusing, possession by possession. We've been in that position before. So we knew what we had to do, and it was on defense." As it has been all year with this team, defense sets up offense. Playing against a hot team at home — the Cardinals (21-10, 12-6 ACC) had won six of their previous seven — Notre Dame, with a mix of man and zone, limited Louisville to 34% field goal shooting for the game, 29% from three (4-for-14). For context, Louisville scores at a 45.6 rate for the year and 35.1% from the arc. It was 33-24 at the halftime break. There were other stars for the Irish besides Citron, but none you'd expect, and both mature beyond their years. Freshman KK Bransford's family from Cincinnati was in the house and got to see a breakout game of sorts from her, considering the circumstances. Averaging 22 minutes a game and eight points, she played 31 and finished with 14 on a 7-for-11 performance, the highlight a spin move in the lane around a defender to get to the basket for a layup and get the Irish to within 53-52 with 6:21 to play. The 5-11 guard added three rebounds and a couple of Notre Dame's 10 assists. "She has had to be in the fire all season," Ivey said of Bransford. "She plays multiple positions. She's so coachable and the team trusts her. I trust her. She came out and had a monster game today. She made baskets exactly at the time we needed her to. "If it was a drive, offensive rebound or a pull-up, everything she's worked on with her game, and her confidence is just soaring. We really required her to step up and she did." They needed her to step up with the Irish bigs struggling to make an impact. Kylee Watson, a 6-4 junior who had 20 in the first meeting with the Cardinals, was just 1-for-3 and had three points. Lauren Ebo, a 6-4 grad student center, had two points and got off just two shots. Maddy Westbeld, a 6-3 junior, had two points in the first half but finished with nine, which left her a point shy of career No. 1,000.