Notre Dame women's basketball has high expectations next season. With the vast majority of the roster and major contributors expected to return after a third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, the 2024-25 season has the potential to be the best of head coach Niele Ivey's young career. But that upward trajectory hasn't sold everyone on the roster that staying at Notre Dame is the best decision for them. That became clear Sunday when sophomore guard KK Bransford announced she is entering the transfer portal. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

