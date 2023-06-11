"Me and him both came back when we were down in Kentucky," Burton told Inside ND Sports . "That bond, it just felt great and I couldn't ask for anything else."

Twenty-four hours later, Indiana avenged its loss with a 95-74 win in Indianapolis. However, 2023 Notre Dame men’s basketball signee Markus Burton said his favorite moment with fellow 2023 Notre Dame signee Logan Imes was not in victory, but in defeat.

Indiana stormed back and outscored Kentucky by 15 points in the rest of the game, but it wasn’t enough as they lost 94-90.

That was the score six minutes and 52 seconds into Friday night’s Indiana and Kentucky All-Star Senior Boys Game in Owensboro (Ky.).

The pair spent the week together, practicing and playing against the Junior All-Stars on Wednesday before suiting up against Kentucky this weekend.

Imes, a former Penn State signee, joined the class in May after being released from his National Letter of Intent after former Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry accepted the Notre Dame job.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard from Zionsville (Ind.) has known Burton for years and played against Burton and Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn in December.

"Getting to meet a lot of these guys has been fun, especially Markus," Imes said. "I've known Markus just from playing each other but we definitely got closer over the last couple days and it's exciting to get into our next chapter starting at Notre Dame tomorrow."

Burton and Imes report to Notre Dame on Sunday and both said they've learned about each other as teammates and believe this experience helps ease the transition to the next level.

“It was a good week,” Burton said. “When we first got here, me and Logan, we were instantly talking to each other, bonding [and] talking about what we’re going to do when we get there to Notre Dame ... It’s extremely fun to play with him because he can penetrate and kick, he can shoot. I can do the same thing, and I think we complement each other's games well.”

Burton, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound point guard, was named 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball in April and carried that title into Indiana's games against Kentucky by wearing No. 1, the jersey number designated for Indiana Mr. and Miss Basketball.

He combined for 59 points in Indiana’s two games against Kentucky, including a game-high 26 points while earning MVP honors in Saturday’s win.

He credited his teammates and Indiana All-Star head coach Don Carlisle for that performance.

“It was a joy playing with all these great players,” Burton said. “I just couldn't ask for anything else. It was a struggle for me coming down for a week [and] knowing I’m from up north and coming all the way down to Indy and staying for a week, but I kind of got over it and I just want to thank Coach Carlisle and the rest of the staff for teaching me the little stuff on defense and talking and just being more of a leader.”