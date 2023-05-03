Logan Imes commits to Notre Dame, completes new Irish trio in 2023 class
Notre Dame men’s basketball expanded its 2023 recruiting class earlier this week with commitments from former Penn State signees Braeden Shrewsberry and Carey Booth, but the Irish weren't done.
After landing Shrewsberry and Booth, the Irish received their third verbal pledge in as many days from former Penn State signee and 2023 shooting guard Logan Imes on Wednesday.
Imes, who committed to head coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State in March 2022, signed his National Letter of Intent with the Nittany Lions last November.
However, after Shrewsberry’s departure to Notre Dame, Imes requested a release from his NLI this March along with the younger Shrewsberry and Booth.
The 6-foot-4, 170-pound three-star shooting guard helped Zionsville (Ind.) High to a 15-9 record last season. He averaged 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest and became the ninth 1,000-point scorer in Zionsville program history in February.
He was named to the 2023 Indiana All-Star Boys Basketball team in April and will play alongside fellow 2023 signee and Indiana Mr. Basketball Markus Burton of Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn.
Imes chose Notre Dame over nine offers including Butler, Creighton, Penn State and Wake Forest. He was teammates with Braeden on the grassroots basketball Adidas 3SSB circuit with Indiana Elite.
The four incoming freshmen join a Notre Dame roster that returns four players including guard Tony Sanders Jr., guard J.R. Konieczny, forward Matt Zona and walk-on guard Alex Wade. The Irish also took in former Northwestern guard Julian Roper II through the transfer portal.
|Name
|Position
|Class
|Height, Weight
|
Tony Sanders Jr.
|
Guard
|
Senior
|
6-7, 215
|
Matt Zona
|
Forward
|
Senior
|
6-9, 242
|
J.R. Konieczny
|
Guard
|
Junior
|
6-7, 202
|
Julian Roper II
|
Guard
|
Junior
|
6-3, 180
|
Carey Booth
|
Forward
|
Freshman
|
6-9, 215
|
Markus Burton
|
Guard
|
Freshman
|
5-10, 170
|
Logan Imes
|
Guard
|
Freshman
|
6-4, 170
|
Braeden Shrewsberry
|
Guard
|
Freshman
|
6-2, 175
|
Alex Wade*
|
Guard
|
Junior
|
6-0, 170
