Notre Dame men’s basketball expanded its 2023 recruiting class earlier this week with commitments from former Penn State signees Braeden Shrewsberry and Carey Booth, but the Irish weren't done.

After landing Shrewsberry and Booth, the Irish received their third verbal pledge in as many days from former Penn State signee and 2023 shooting guard Logan Imes on Wednesday.

Imes, who committed to head coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State in March 2022, signed his National Letter of Intent with the Nittany Lions last November.

However, after Shrewsberry’s departure to Notre Dame, Imes requested a release from his NLI this March along with the younger Shrewsberry and Booth.

