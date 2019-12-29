But that's exactly what happened in Notre Dame's 33-9 win over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl yesterday.

While the majority of the Blue and Gold Illustrated staff predicted a Notre Dame victory against Iowa State , no one thought the Fighting Irish would hold the Cyclones to under 10 points.

A specialty of Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea is to take away what an opponent does well offensively and make key adjustments early in the game.

So it’s no surprise that Lea clearly placed an emphasis on shutting down three of Iowa State’s most impactful offensive players: sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy, junior tight end Charlie Kolar and freshman running back Breece Hall.

All three struggled against the Fighting Irish defense, producing well below expectations.

Coming into the Camping World Bowl, Purdy was averaging 313 passing yards and just over two passing touchdowns per game while completing 66.3 percent of his passes. Against Notre Dame, he threw for 222 yards, no touchdowns and completed 56.6 percent of his passes.

“All year we have been stingy in the passing defense efficiency,” said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “And we felt like we were going to be in a good position, as long as we rerouted and did some good things. And we did. Clark did a good job with the linebackers, getting in passing lanes and making it difficult.”

Kolar, who was a named a second-team All-American, averaging 56.2 receiving yards per game and grabbing seven touchdowns throughout the season. Yet the Fighting Irish held him to three catches for 22 yards and he never sniffed the end zone. This was accomplished in large part thanks to freshman safety Kyle Hamilton, who covered him throughout much of the game.

Unlike the other two, Hall didn’t become a feature offensive player until six games into the season but, once he was given the opportunity he ran with it, averaging 137.9 yards from the line of scrimmage and scoring a total of 10 touchdowns in the final seven games of the regular season.

Hall got off to a hot start against the Irish, producing 71 total yards in the first 20 minutes of the game but, after that, Notre Dame adjusted. He was held to 30 yards the rest of the game.