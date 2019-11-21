News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Showing Interest In Four-Star 2021 Offensive Tackle

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Notre Dame's 2021 offensive line class has the opportunity to be one of the best in the nation, and the Irish are off to a good start with Avon's (Ind.) Blake Fisher, the No. 17 overall recruit in the country, committed.

There's a handful of offensive line prospects who the Irish have offered and are actively targeting. And then theres a group of talented O-line recruits who Notre Dame has interest in but is evaluating before offering.

Beverly Hills (Mich.) Country Day offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan falls into that last category.

Caleb Tiernan is ranked as a four-star according to Rivals and has interest from Notre Dame.
Caleb Tiernan is ranked as a four-star according to Rivals and has interest from Notre Dame. (freep.com)

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound four-star prospect is a fast-rising 2021 recruit, and Notre Dame is taking notice. The Irish invited Tiernan out for a visit Oct. 12 for the USC game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}