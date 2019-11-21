Notre Dame Showing Interest In Four-Star 2021 Offensive Tackle
Notre Dame's 2021 offensive line class has the opportunity to be one of the best in the nation, and the Irish are off to a good start with Avon's (Ind.) Blake Fisher, the No. 17 overall recruit in the country, committed.
There's a handful of offensive line prospects who the Irish have offered and are actively targeting. And then theres a group of talented O-line recruits who Notre Dame has interest in but is evaluating before offering.
Beverly Hills (Mich.) Country Day offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan falls into that last category.
The 6-foot-8, 260-pound four-star prospect is a fast-rising 2021 recruit, and Notre Dame is taking notice. The Irish invited Tiernan out for a visit Oct. 12 for the USC game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news