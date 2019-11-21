Notre Dame's 2021 offensive line class has the opportunity to be one of the best in the nation, and the Irish are off to a good start with Avon's (Ind.) Blake Fisher, the No. 17 overall recruit in the country, committed.

There's a handful of offensive line prospects who the Irish have offered and are actively targeting. And then theres a group of talented O-line recruits who Notre Dame has interest in but is evaluating before offering.

Beverly Hills (Mich.) Country Day offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan falls into that last category.