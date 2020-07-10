In the four-month battle of coronavirus vs. college athletics, the former remains a steamroller with a brick on the gas pedal, bowling over the latter as if it’s the 2008 Detroit Lions. Commissioners and athletic directors are in bail technique, and their latest concession is a shortened football season. The Big Ten announced Thursday it is moving to a conference-only schedule, therein wiping out 42 non-conference games, including Notre Dame’s meeting with Wisconsin at Lambeau Field, originally scheduled for Oct. 3. It was technically an Irish home game. The Pac-12 is expected to do the same, according to multiple reports, which would cancel Notre Dame’s annual meetings with USC and Stanford.

Notre Dame's partnership with the ACC should save it from a 2020 schedule bereft of competitive opponents if more conference-only decisions follow. (Bill Panzica)

The day of reckoning and reality hitting leaves Notre Dame with nine games on its schedule. They other three are canceled, not postponed. The Wisconsin series will not simply be moved back a year. “We look forward to playing Wisconsin at Soldier Field in 2021 and (athletic director) Barry Alvarez and I are committed to scheduling a game at Lambeau Field in the future,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. Wisconsin’s non-conference schedule is full through 2025. Any potential rescheduled game wouldn’t come before then. But sorting that out is for another pandemic-free time. Where does Notre Dame go now, and what might this adjusted season look like? It’s first important to debunk a misguided trope: the entire schedule is unlikely to be a sunk cost because of Notre Dame’s independence. The Irish are saved from filling their schedule with home-and-homes against lowly independents like UConn and New Mexico State if the rest of the Power Five or the FBS follows the Big Ten’s lead. There is a savior, waiting with a limo door open. ACC commissioner John Swofford has previously said a conference-only model would include Notre Dame. Multiple reports have said the ACC is heading toward a shortened schedule, though no decision has been made. The Irish already had six games against ACC teams scheduled in 2020 as part of the agreement between the two that runs through 2037.

The seemingly inevitable solution is to add more games against ACC teams. If the other three conferences on Notre Dame’s schedule – the MAC, American and SEC – adopt shortened seasons with only league opponents, Notre Dame could find itself with a schedule comprised entirely of ACC opponents. Wake Forest, Pitt, Duke, Clemson, Louisville and Georgia Tech had previously scheduled games against Notre Dame. If those other three conferences do not shrink play and the Irish still play a 12-game schedule, they would only need one or two more games against ACC teams. The season-opener vs. Navy is still on and both sides are preparing to host it. The greater threat with that game is its place on the schedule as the momentum for an on-time start dwindles. Notre Dame may have the most control over its Sept. 19 home date with Western Michigan. No conference took a bigger kick in the gut than the MAC, which lost 15 games against Big Ten and ACC opponents as a result of Thursday’s decisions. Those are usually noncompetitive losses, but they reel in guarantees well over $1 million that fund other areas of the athletic department budget. The incentive for the MAC to go conference-only is zero. Western Michigan is slated to receive $1.175 million from Notre Dame. It’s the Broncos’ only guarantee football game of 2020. They’re not going to turn away seven figures when smaller school budgets are like a wet paper towel, ready to crumble with one pebble dropped on it. “We count on it for our intercollegiate athletic budget,” Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard told BlueandGold.com in May. “That’s a tremendous amount of revenue that comes into the athletic department to manage the entire department. We take guarantees in football and men’s basketball to be able to function on a day-to-day basis. We need the game, want the game, hope that everything will be opened up. It’ll obviously be under their control.” Swarbrick was a proponent of a “conference plus one” model in the spring where, if needed, teams play eight or nine conference games and one non-league game to protect marquee non-conference games and annual rivalries. It’s worth noting the ACC and SEC have four inter-conference regional rivalries. Could a nine-game season with one non-league game make the most sense for the ACC and SEC? There’s merit to it. Rivalries that generate fan interest and only require a bus trip – the more important element – are an ideal mix. Both leagues already play one fewer conference game than the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12, so an imbalance should not be a concern.