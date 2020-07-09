With the Big Ten’s announcement this afternoon (July 9), first reported on ESPN, that it will play solely a 10-game conference schedule and eliminate all non-conference matchups, the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game scheduled at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field Oct. 3 has been eliminated.

And the hits keep coming for the 2020 college football season from the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly anticipated matchup on the fabled tundra would have been the first between the two schools since 1964, when first-year head coach Ara Parseghian’s Fighting Irish defeated Wisconsin 31-7 in the Sept. 26 opener at Madison to begin a renaissance in Notre Dame football.

The two schools are still scheduled to meet Sept. 25, 2021 at Chicago’s Soldier Field. It is unclear at this time if a future meeting between the two will still take place in Lambeau.

Consequently, numerous other marquee Big Ten non-conference matchups have been scrapped, including Michigan at Washington on Sept. 5 and Ohio State at Oregon Sept. 12.

This already is the second schedule switch for the Irish this season. The Aug. 29 opener versus Navy in Dublin, Ireland has been rescheduled for Sept. 5 or 6 in Annapolis, Md., although Notre Dame vice president and director of athletics Jack Swarbrick indicated today to ESPN's Heather Dinich that college football opening on Sept. 5 appears to be less likely.

There also have been stirrings that the ACC and Pac-12 likewise could have a “conference only” football slate (see more later tonight on Blueandgold.com). The ACC already announced today that all fall Olympic sports (soccer, volleyball, cross country, etc.), which usually begin in August, will be delayed until at least Sept. 1.

As a partial football member of the ACC, and full time in other sports with the exception of hockey, Notre Dame might be expected to be included with six ACC games already on the football schedule.

Chronologically, they are: vs. Wake Forest at Charlotte (Sept. 26), at Pitt (Oct. 17), Duke at home (Oct. 31), Clemson at home (Nov. 7), Georgia Tech (Nov. 14) in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Louisville at home (Nov. 21).