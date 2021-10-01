Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton makes big jump on Mel Kiper Jr.’s big board

Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton is running out of space to rise on 2022 NFL Draft top prospects lists. It’s hard to move up when there’s only one spot left to climb, after all. Hamilton is the No. 2 player on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest big board, behind only Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. He is Kiper’s top defensive back prospect after moving ahead of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who is the No. 3 overall player.

Hamilton has made 25 tackles this season and snagged a team-high three interceptions. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

“Hamilton, one of the most versatile defenders in the country, moves up three spots from my preseason rankings,” Kiper wrote. “He had two interceptions against Florida State and added another in the win over Purdue. He now has eight in his career since 2019. Hamilton has the size to move up to the line of scrimmage and help in the run game, and he has the speed and range to cover pass-catchers out of the slot. He's exactly what NFL teams want in their first-round safeties.” The 6-4, 219-pound Hamilton has made 25 tackles this year, which is second among Notre Dame’s defensive players behind junior linebacker JD Bertrand’s 42. He has 2.0 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions. He has allowed 10 completions on 20 targets for 104 yards, per Pro Football Focus, with zero touchdowns and five passes defended. He is Notre Dame’s highest-graded defensive player, per PFF (79.6).