Former United States president Harry S. Truman (1945-53) reportedly stated “The ‘C’ students run the world.” Like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, among others, before him, Truman did not possess a college degree.

In perhaps that same vein, the NFL is dominated by fourth-to-seventh round picks, similar to college football having the bulk of its players comprised of athletes who were ranked with three or less stars.

That’s mathematically natural because the volume is going to be much larger among them. Since 2010, Notre Dame also has averaged at least one free agent per season making an NFL roster.

Last year it was running back Josh Adams, who rushed for 511 yards, 4.3 yards per carry and three touchdowns for the then reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.