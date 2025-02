Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Freshman guard Cole Certa scored a career-high 12 points in Notre Dame's 76-72 win over Pitt on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind. Certa joined Notre Dame guards J.R. Konieczny and Markus Burton at the postgame press conference.

Thumbnail photo credit: Tyler James, Inside ND Sports

Pictured (left to right): J.R. Konieczny, Cole Certa and Markus Burton