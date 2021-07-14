 Notre Dame Football’s Top 3 June Underclassmen Recruiting Visitors: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Wide Receivers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 10:56:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame’s Top Three June Underclassmen Visitors: QBs, RBs & WRs

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The NCAA’s nearly 15-month-long dead period came to an end June 1, allowing 27 days for recruits to visit Notre Dame’s campus. This article series will look at what we believe are the top three underclassmen recruits (classes of 2023 and 2024) at each position that visited South Bend.

We start with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Dante Moore
Top-30 recruit Dante Moore checked out Notre Dame on the last day of June viists.

QUARTERBACK

Notre Dame has offered three quarterbacks thus far in the 2023 cycle, but to our knowledge has only hosted one for a visit.

Detroit Martin Luther King’s Dante Moore visited campus the last day of June before the dead period started back up. Moore is very coy when speaking about how high any school is on his list right now because he is taking in the process. He is expected to stay in the Midwest when it’s all said and done, and Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State should be top contenders.

RELATED: Elite QB Recaps Notre Dame Visit, Shares Thoughts On Tommy Rees

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}