Notre Dame’s Top Three June Underclassmen Visitors: QBs, RBs & WRs
The NCAA’s nearly 15-month-long dead period came to an end June 1, allowing 27 days for recruits to visit Notre Dame’s campus. This article series will look at what we believe are the top three underclassmen recruits (classes of 2023 and 2024) at each position that visited South Bend.
We start with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.
QUARTERBACK
Notre Dame has offered three quarterbacks thus far in the 2023 cycle, but to our knowledge has only hosted one for a visit.
Detroit Martin Luther King’s Dante Moore visited campus the last day of June before the dead period started back up. Moore is very coy when speaking about how high any school is on his list right now because he is taking in the process. He is expected to stay in the Midwest when it’s all said and done, and Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State should be top contenders.
