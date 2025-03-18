Notre Dame's Pot of Gold Day still resonates with recruits

(Photo by USA TODAY Sports)

Notre Dame has a yearly tradition now of flooding the zone with offers to underclassmen on St. Patrick's Day and in this year’s version of Pot of Gold Day, the 2027 class saw its scholarship offers go out. There was talk leading into the event about whether or not it had lost some luster. Things change rapidly in college football and offers go out earlier than ever. So is it really worth the wait to offer underclassmen and make a big event out of it?Based on the feedback from recruits the answer is a resounding yes. MORE POT OF GOLD DAY: Ten notable offers | By the numbers

Advertisement

Indiana wide receiver Monshun Sales is one of the top players in the country for the 2027 cycle. The offer from Notre Dame was huge. “It means a lot to me with it being in the home state of Indiana right up the road,” Sales said. “I’ve been once and what I like about them is that it’s deeper than just football. If you go to a school like Notre Dame and get your degree you are set for life. It’s life changing and I would love to be a part of it.” ***** MORE IRISH: Notre Dame's 2026 commitment list ***** Four-star defensive tackle Brayden Parks from Chicago is enamored with the tradition and family legacy of Notre Dame. “I think it truly is a blessing to be offered by one of the most prestigious colleges in the nation,” Parks said. “It's like a legacy being passed on to me by my Godfather Chris Zorich and my cousin Tony Jones Jr.” Parks will visit the Irish on March 21. Notre Dame is definitely a school high on his list. “Of course they rank high for me,” Parks said. “It’s Notre Dame. Who wouldn't love an opportunity to go play for them?”

Kentucky safety Garyon Hobbs was thrilled to get the offer from the Irish. He doesn’t have a date set yet but plans to visit this spring. “Notre Dame has always been a school that I have watched closely as a kid,” Hobbs said. “They represent what I want to be in life. Well rounded and excelling both on and off the field.” He’s got a clear vision on what he’s looking for in a school. That vision aligns well with what Notre Dame sells recruits. “I’m looking for a place where I can grow and develop on and off the field,” Hobbs said. “Athletically, my goal is to come in and start as a freshman and help lead my team to a national championship. Academically, my goal is to graduate with honors from college and be able to create a network that will continue to propel my life once my playing days are over.”

"Of course they rank high for me. It’s Notre Dame." Four-star DT Brayden Parks