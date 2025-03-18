Notre Dame’s Pot of Gold Day by the numbers in 2027 class

Only five recruits in the 2027 class claimed Notre Dame football offers prior to Monday.

That changed in a big way with the Irish extending at least 94 new offers in the 2027 class as part of the Pot of Gold Day recruiting event. Inside ND Sports tracked each new offer on The Insider Lounge, and a full list of Notre Dame’s 2027 offers can be found in the Rivals database.

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers behind Notre Dame’s new 2027 offers.