Notre Dame’s Pot of Gold Day by the numbers in 2027 class

Only five recruits in the 2027 class claimed Notre Dame football offers prior to Monday.

That changed in a big way with the Irish extending at least 94 new offers in the 2027 class as part of the Pot of Gold Day recruiting event. Inside ND Sports tracked each new offer on The Insider Lounge, and a full list of Notre Dame’s 2027 offers can be found in the Rivals database.

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers behind Notre Dame’s new 2027 offers.

Offers by positions

12 running backs

9 wide receivers

5 tight ends (including one who’s also being recruited as a defensive end)

6 offensive linemen

18 defensive tackles

18 defensive ends (including one who’s also being recruited as a tight end)

12 linebackers

6 safeties

9 cornerbacks

Offers by star ratings

Four-star recruits: 67

Three-star recruits: 8

Not rated: 19

Offers by rankings

Top 32: 15

Rivals100: 33

Rivals250: 66

Outside Rivals250: 28

Offers by state

California: 22

Texas: 9

North Carolina: 8

Florida: 7

Georgia: 7

Alabama: 4

Arizona: 3

Illinois: 3

Mississippi: 3

Nevada: 3

Ohio: 3

Washington: 3

Kentucky: 2

Oklahoma: 2

Virginia: 2

Indiana: 1

Louisiana: 1

Massachusetts: 1

Michigan: 1

Missouri: 1

New Jersey: 1

New York: 1

Oregon: 1

Tennessee: 1

Wisconsin: 1

Offers by commitment status

Uncommitted: 92

Committed: 2 – RB Kemon Spell (Penn State) and S Khalil Terry (Michigan State)

