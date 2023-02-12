SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Losing a couple of starters in midseason is, understandably, expected to derail a team’s direction, and certainly stall its growth — at the very temporarily. There are shocks and aftershocks, and rebuilding on the fly features its own kind of painful stages as lineups shift and roles are re-defined. After surviving a middle-of-the-road Syracuse team (16-10, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, 73-64, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey likes the way her No. 10-ranked club is adapting to the forced course change. “I love the way that we're trending,” said the third-year women’s head coach, after the Irish improved to 39-4 all-time against the Orange. “We're trying to become one defensively. Offensively, we're trying to learn how to play as a unit with this group. And you know, it just takes a little bit of time. Normally you work on that early on, but with injuries, it's happening right now. So I thought today was probably our best game of playing together.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQ0MjY5MjYwOSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Grad senior guard Dara Mabrey has been out for the season since suffering a torn ACL in the opening moments of a 76-54 win over Virginia on Jan. 22. Sunday was Notre Dame’s fifth straight game without 6-4 grad student center Lauren Ebo, still day-to-day while nursing a lower leg injury. The Irish, 20-4 and 11-3 in the ACC, have been 3-2 without Ebo, but Sunday was clearly the best they have played with her 10 points, seven rebounds and strong defensive presence sitting on the sidelines. “With this new lineup and, obviously, the new team that we have, we're still trying to figure out our chemistry,” Ivey said. “I was really proud of the way that we held our composure and that we stayed poised within their run. … I think it's from the last several games. “They've been tight games down the stretch. So we've learned a lot from those, some of those wins and some of those losses. I think that's what you saw today — great composure — and I think that helped us withstand the run.” It was a weird game for runs. Notre Dame, which won at Syracuse on Jan. 15, 72-56, when Mabrey had 15 points, led 19-18 after the first quarter, then held Syracuse to 1-for-16 shooting in the second quarter to move out to a 36-24 halftime lead. Then the tables turned, and the Orange slapped the Irish with a 30-16 third quarter to go up 54-52 heading into the final quarter.

Notre Dame's Cass Propser (4) and Natalijia Marshall (15) defend Syracuse's Kennedi Perkins Sunday at Purcell Pavilion. (Matt Cashore, USA TODAY Sports Network)