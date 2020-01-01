News More News
Notre Dame's 2010-19 All-Decade Offense

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

After assembling our Defense/Kicking Game Team earlier for the 2010-19 All-Decade unit, here’s our offense, with 11 starters and a utility man

Our criteria was based on impact (especially during the better seasons), production, leadership and pure talent.


Guard Quenton Nelson (56) and tackle Mike McGlinchey (68) both were top 10 NFL picks in 2018.
QUARTERBACK

Ian Book (2017-19)

Right off the bat this probably will be the most debatable choice among many.

Current quarterbacks coach Tom Rees (2010-13), whose role expanded to calling the plays in last weekend's Camping World Bowl victory versus Iowa State, started in in the most wins (23) from 2010-19, not including three clutch saves off the bench in 2012. He also passed for the most yardage (7,670) and touchdowns (61).


{{ article.author_name }}