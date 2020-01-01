News More News
Notre Dame's 2010-19 All-Decade Defense & Kicking Game

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Notre Dame’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s (we won’t call it the “tenties”) in the Gregorian calendar is in essence the All-Brian Kelly Team.

Not since Knute Rockne in the 1920s has a Fighting Irish head coach in football been in office for an entire decade that began with 0 and ended in 9. Kelly began his Notre Dame career in 2010 and has remained for the duration.

Choosing our 25-man All-Decade Team — 11 on offense, 11 on defense, utility man, kicker and punter — was fairly clear in most areas, although some picks could be disputed.

Our criteria was based on four factors: impact — especially during the better seasons — production, leadership, and sheer talent.

Louis Nix and Stephon Tuitt (7) dominated up front in 2012 for an Irish defense that allowed only 12.77 points per game. (Blueandgold.com)


DEFENSIVE LINE

Sheldon Day (2012-15), Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), Jerry Tillery (2015-18) and Louis Nix (2010-13)

Although this quartet lacks the classic speed rusher off the edge, their individual impact on 10- to 12-win Notre Dame teams was profound.

{{ article.author_name }}