Notre Dame’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s (we won’t call it the “tenties”) in the Gregorian calendar is in essence the All-Brian Kelly Team.

Not since Knute Rockne in the 1920s has a Fighting Irish head coach in football been in office for an entire decade that began with 0 and ended in 9. Kelly began his Notre Dame career in 2010 and has remained for the duration.

Choosing our 25-man All-Decade Team — 11 on offense, 11 on defense, utility man, kicker and punter — was fairly clear in most areas, although some picks could be disputed.

Our criteria was based on four factors: impact — especially during the better seasons — production, leadership, and sheer talent.