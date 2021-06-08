Notre Dame Recruits Make Moves In Latest Rivals 2022 Rankings

After a year of COVID-19 canceling football seasons in various states and many premier camps, things are getting back to normal in 2021. Under Armour, Rivals and others had camps this spring, which allowed for in-person evaluations for the Rivals’ national staff. Notre Dame has six commitments in its 2022 class ranked inside Rivals' updated top 250 prospects that it released on Tuesday. The most notable Irish-related news in the updated rankings on Tuesday is Chantilly (Va.) High defensive end Aiden Gobaira. Gobaira didn’t have a fall season in 2020 but during his 2021 spring season, he was a dominant force and looked like a completely different player than what he was on tape back in the fall of 2019. Gobaira was bumped from a three- to four-star prospect and inside the Rivals250 at No. 249.

Notre Dame defensive end commit Aiden Gobaira’s stock has been rising. (John Caccivio Photography of GinGin Photo)

Notre Dame doesn’t have any commitments inside Rivals’ top 50 but is in hot pursuit of four players in it. Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian offensive tackle Zach Rice checks in at No. 19, and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams is the No. 29 player in America. Both of their rankings are essentially the same as the last update. Rice is a five-star player, while Williams is just outside of that status. Hilton Head (S.C.) High linebacker Jaylen Sneed moved up 17 spots to the No. 49 player in the country. He was bumped from a 5.9 to 6.0 four-star recruit, the mid-level to high-level designation for a four-star player. Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk safety Xavier Nwankpa made a big jump in the national rankings, moving up 49 spots to the nation’s No. 35 prospect. Notre Dame’s highest ranked commitment in the 2022 class is St. Louis John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford, who checks remains inside the Rivals100 at No. 91. He did have a noticeable drop in the national rankings, sliding 21 spots.